Columbus collects record number of prescription meds

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -Columbus is crushing its own previous records on the amount of drugs collected during the Drug Take Back initiative.

Sheriff John Darr released the results from this year's collection and the numbers went up by five times more than in 2014.

“We collected 2,100 pounds this year and we’re so thankful to the people of this community for pushing this forward,” explained Darr during a press conference Tuesday.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s office partners with the Drug Enforcement Agency to collect unwanted, expired, and unused medications as a safe way to keep pills out of the hands of children.

The DEA discards the drugs after receiving them from local offices.

“We use area pharmacies as drop off sites along with the Sheriff’s office and the City Service Center and 100 pounds were collected at the CVS Pharmacy on Double Churches Road.”

The DEA says statistics indicated prescription drug abuse is on the decline. The numbers dropped from 6.8 million in 2012 to the 6.5 million in 2013.

However, those numbers are still twice as high as cocaine and heroin abuse.

