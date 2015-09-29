Columbus collects record number of prescription meds - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus collects record number of prescription meds

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -Columbus is crushing its own previous records on the amount of drugs collected during the Drug Take Back initiative.  

Sheriff John Darr released the results from this year's collection and the numbers went up by five times more than in 2014. 

“We collected 2,100 pounds this year and we’re so thankful to the people of this community for pushing this forward,” explained Darr during a press conference Tuesday. 

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s office partners with the Drug Enforcement Agency to collect unwanted, expired, and unused medications as a safe way to keep pills out of the hands of children. 

The DEA discards the drugs after receiving them from local offices. 

“We use area pharmacies as drop off sites along with the Sheriff’s office and the City Service Center and 100 pounds were collected at the CVS Pharmacy on Double Churches Road.”

The DEA says statistics indicated prescription drug abuse is on the decline. The numbers dropped from 6.8 million in 2012 to the 6.5 million in 2013. 

However, those numbers are still twice as high as cocaine and heroin abuse. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly