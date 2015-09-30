Trial begins for Columbus woman accused of killing boyfriend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Jury selection is complete and opening statements are set to start for the trial of Priscilla Harris.

Harris is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend in May 2014. The incident happened when an argument ensued between the two.

Harris is charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. Defense attorneys are currently arguing about how the jurors were selected.

Witnesses will also be called following opening statements.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

