PHOTO: Lee Co. Humane Society rescues 'dumpsterdoodles' from trash

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Humane Society had quite a find in their dumpster on Tuesday morning – three poodles, soggy and wet from the rain in Auburn.

The post, written on Wednesday, speaks of the discovery – three dogs, covered in fleas and all heartworm positive "crying to get out" after being discarded. They are estimating their age at around four years old.

"These sweet angels were dumped overnight and left in the rain. All three were filthy, covered in fleas, and heartworm positive. In order for these three to live long healthy lives, they must receive heartworm treatment. After a warm bath, some yummy food, and some TLC from our staff, they were able to sleep soundly in a warm bed last night. Please consider donating to our heartworm fund to help these angels get heartworm treatment," the post said.

The Lee County Humane Society believes the dogs were used to breed for the popular designer dog a “goldendoodle,” a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle.

“So many people buy 'designer' poodle breeds like Goldendoodles and Labradoodles from expensive breeders, but we think that our "Dumpsterdoodles" are as good as it gets, if not better,” the post continued.

Their original post has been shared more than 700 times, and an outpouring of support and applications for adoptions for the dogs have come in. The organization wrote on the post that to begin accepting applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Even better news - Dr. Puckett at Moore's Mill Animal Hospital has offered to sponsor one of the dogs, the group’s Facebook page said.

“So next week little Reginald will receive heart worm treatment and begin his new life of health and happiness! Thank you Moore's Mill!” the post said.

For more information on the Lee County Humane Society and how you can donate, visit their website by clicking here or go to their GoFundMe campaign by clicking here.

