PHOTO: Columbus animal rescue saves 2 dogs chained together for 'breeding purposes'

The gruesome photos of Devin and Lacey after being rescued. (Source: Animal Ark Rescue/Facebook)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus animal rescue says they're housing two dogs found chained together in desperate need of care.

Animal Ark Rescue posted on their Facebook page Thursday that the two dogs – named Devin and Lacey – were brought to them following a release from the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center.

Found bound together on Wednesday, the post says the bulldog mixes were in a Columbus backyard and probably used for “breeding purposes.”

“The massive heavy chain was padlocked together, and left on so tightly that the chain itself embedded into their necks causing horrific painful injuries. These two had to be tranquilized and cut apart with bolt cutters in order to not cause them anymore pain,” the post said.

Once they’ve healed, they will be available for adoption to their fur-ever home.

It is unclear if the owners will be or have been charged.

“It is up to Animal Control and the city of Columbus to handle the owners. We do not know if charges are being brought against them. We do not handle that part, we just care for the animals,” the group wrote on their post.

The group has started a YouCaring fundraising page for Devin and Lacey’s veterinarian care. If you’d like to donate, click here.

