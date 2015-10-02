VIDEO: UGA football releases 'The Storm' ahead of Bama game - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: UGA football releases 'The Storm' ahead of Bama game

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The University of Georgia has released a stirring hype video just two days before their big showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Source: Georgia Football/Vimeo) The University of Georgia has released a stirring hype video just two days before their big showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Source: Georgia Football/Vimeo)

(WTVM) – The University of Georgia football team has released a stirring hype video ahead of their massive SEC showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The video, entitled "The Storm," the video highlights moments from the season narrated with the poetry of Mike Young.

“We grew a nation from three pillars, two words, and one heart. #BeatBama,” the caption of the video says.

A portion of the poem reads:

We got fire in our belly's heating up a dream in our hearts
A flame lit by the spark of ambition
Stoked by the billows of our age old tradition
And spread like wildfire by admission in to this secret garden between These sacred and ancient hedges

Though this garden grows no flowers,
We grow thunderstorms
That shake the ground for miles and miles around.

We grow the mighty and upright oak trees
That stand taller than their circumstance
With roots digging deep into conviction
And hold on harder than the obstacles surrounding them.

Kickoff for the Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and Alabama (3-1, 0-1 SEC) game is at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

