VIDEO: UGA football releases 'The Storm' ahead of Bama game

It's the biggest of the SEC games of the season to date - the pre-season pick to win the East versus the preseason pick to win the West.

The University of Georgia has released a stirring hype video just two days before their big showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Source: Georgia Football/Vimeo)

(WTVM) – The University of Georgia football team has released a stirring hype video ahead of their massive SEC showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The video, entitled "The Storm," the video highlights moments from the season narrated with the poetry of Mike Young.

“We grew a nation from three pillars, two words, and one heart. #BeatBama,” the caption of the video says.

A portion of the poem reads:

We got fire in our belly's heating up a dream in our hearts

A flame lit by the spark of ambition

Stoked by the billows of our age old tradition

And spread like wildfire by admission in to this secret garden between These sacred and ancient hedges

Though this garden grows no flowers,

We grow thunderstorms

That shake the ground for miles and miles around.

We grow the mighty and upright oak trees

That stand taller than their circumstance

With roots digging deep into conviction

And hold on harder than the obstacles surrounding them.

Kickoff for the Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and Alabama (3-1, 0-1 SEC) game is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

