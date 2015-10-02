GA, AL colleges respond to Oregon shooting

College students in the Chattahochee Valley are speaking out about campus security after nine people were killed on a campus in Oregon.



“It’s really sad that our society has come down to this. You shouldn't have to be afraid that wherever you go there may be an active shooter out there," says Nikki Hicks, a nursing student at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.



Hicks says she feels safe on her campus where campus security officers are armed, but other students say armed security is not the answer.



"It could help but you have to consider there are a lot of things that could go wrong in those situations as well," said Willie Jones.

Jones says when you always depend on armed officers, there is a possibility that an innocent person could be shot.

Staff at CVCC feel more needs to be done to prepare the community on campus.

"We need to talk about this. It happened at a community college, we are a community college. We have to think about these things," said Kelly Williams, Public Information Officer at CVCC.

Williams says the college has a preventive program called C.A.R.E which stands for crisis assessment response and evaluation. Campuses throughout the Chattahoochee Valley have similar programs.

“We have what is called BART, the behavior assessment and recommendation team," says Sergeant Stanelle with the Columbus State University Police.

Programs at both colleges were created to detect behavior that may help indicate someone who is considering a mass shooting.

“We are looking for distress in students or other red flags so we can help them as well as protect our communities," says Williams.

In addition to the preventive programs, CVCC staff is required to go through annual active shooter training and Columbus State offers the training several times a year.

CSU will hold their next active shooter training Oct. 14. Students and faculty are allowed to attend.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.





