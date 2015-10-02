Supporters paint Columbus pink for breast cancer awareness

In the Chattahoochee Valley, hundreds come together to support breast cancer survivors and honor those who have died from the disease.

It was a sea of pink at Woodruff Park on Friday night. For the hundreds of people in attendance, most have been affected by breast cancer in some way.

"I am a seven year survivor of breast cancer, my daughter is a two-time cancer survivor, she had cancer when she was two," said Jennifer Dickson.

"For my sister, who had a bilateral mastectomy" said supporter Angela Devouse.

To show support for family members or just to inspire themselves for beating the odds of cancer, hundreds of walkers and runners decided to paint the town pink.

"I think they appreciate the support coming out here to walk and helping to raise money for the cause," said Devouse.

Paint the town Pink is an annual fundraiser and 5K through Uptown Columbus supporting Breast Cancer Awareness. First time participants say this event brings everyone together for a common goal.

"What it means is a community coming together and sharing life and celebrating. There is always hope and I get my hope from the Lord," said Dickson.

The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition held a survivor celebration and butterfly release to kick off Paint the Town Pink weekend.

All the proceeds from the event will go towards cancer research and finding a cure.

It's estimated that there will be more than 200,000 new breast cancer cases among women in the U.S this year.

