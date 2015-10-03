UPDATE: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office investigating human remains discovery as homicide

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to announce the discovery of human remains found outside the city limits of Phenix City, AL.

The remains were found by a man fishing at a creek in the woods around 1 p.m. on Friday, and the fisherman alerted the sheriff's office. The Russell County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a homicide and suspicious death.

They also discovered one piece of clothing that may become important later on in the investigation. Sheriff Heath Taylor believes the remains may have been in the woods from six months to a year.

Taylor says the remains will be examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery on Monday, and they hope to identify the gender by then. The search of more evidence will be wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

“Somebody out there is missing and their family is worried what happened to them,” Sheriff Taylor said. The sheriff's office hopes to bring closure to this case.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 298-6535.

