Columbus police looking for armed purse snatcher

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspected purse snatcher.

A 28-year-old woman told police a gunman grabbed her purse and took off Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., according to a CPD incident report.

It happened at 3911 Steam Mill Road at the Cross Creek Apartments near Buena Vista Rd.

According to the police report, the victim was not hurt. A description of the suspect was not given.

