Holsey Chapel helping out families in Haiti with mission trip

A few members of Holsey Chapel CME Church in Columbus are working to help families in Haiti, which is more than a thousand miles away.

Jill Turner says she found her spiritual gift of mission work after her first trip to the country in 2011.

"We do a medical clinic and with me being in healthcare, that caught my eye. I wanted to give back because of the lack of resources they have there,'' JIll Turner said.

These are pictures of the church's past mission trips to Haiti, where the country suffered a major Earthquake in 2010. Since then, members have continued to help restore the community of Williamson, Haiti. It's their mission compound called the Village of Hope, named after one of their own, the late Bishop W.E. Lockette.

"The destruction is still prevalent and visible when we go, but it's building up over the years," Jill Turner said.

At 15, Turner's son, Aundre, is inspired by his mom to be part of his first mission trip to the country in January.

"She talks about the kids a lot and I like kids and it feels like something I would want to do and she says I need to experience it," said Aundre Turner.

According to Jill, the children in this area are supplied year round with the essentials for daily life. Mission teams throughout the Sixth Episcopal District of the CME church travel there so that the children and teachers can benefit from this.

The Village of Hope houses families from the area. School is held daily, church service is held weekly and the medical clinic is open.

Natasha Rockmore, a member of Faith Worship Center International, has been invited by Turner for several years. She decided to seek Godly council and she is now part of the trip. Rockmore see it as an opportunity to show the love of Christ and evangelize.

"It's shows unity that we are unifying together, just for the work of the Lord," said Natasha Rockmore.

Every year the church raises funds to help in Williamson. This year, the Holsey for Haiti mission team is sponsoring a yard sale to help fund the compound with food, school and medial supplies, clothing and materials for building. They are hoping to raise $10,000

"The lack of water and essentials that we use here. Things that we take for granted as simply as a toothbrush and toothpaste," said Rockmore.

The group of nine will take their mission trip in January 2016. They also say anyone can join then on the trip if they feel inspired.

The mission team says anyone can participate in the yard sale by selling your own items. The yard sale is title "One man's trash is another man's treasure."

The yard sale will be Saturday, Oct. 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is Holsey Chapel CME Church on 718 8th St, Columbus, GA 31901.

Phone (706) 323-2325. You can find the mission team on Facbook at holsey4Haiti.

People who want to participate can reserve a table for $20. All of the profits made from the participants tables are theirs to keep. A concession stand will also be on site.

