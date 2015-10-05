City of Columbus to observe Columbus Day Oct. 12 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

City of Columbus to observe Columbus Day Oct. 12

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The City of Columbus Consolidated Government announced on Monday that they will observe a holiday scheduled on Monday, Oct. 12 in honor of Columbus Day.

“This is with the exception of emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergency services, please call the 911 emergency center,” a press release says.

The Columbus Day observance means a delay or closure to many city services, such as trash pick-up. You can view the Columbus Day 2015 schedule here:

The METRA bus service will run on a Saturday schedule, but most services will be closed for the day and resume on Tuesday.

