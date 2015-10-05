AU football player Jonathan Wallace surprised at honorary event

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University’s wide receiver Jonathan Wallace was named the 2015 Allstate AFCA Good Works TEAM for his dedication and commitment to serving the community.

In recognition of this achievement, members of the Auburn University Athletics Department and Cary Woods Elementary School planned a surprise for Wallace to celebrate him being the most esteemed off-the-field honor in college football.

Wallace thought it was a normal day as he helped the after-school program at Cary Woods Elementary, but he was shocked to walk into the gym to find more than 100 people cheering for him and chanting, “We love Mr. Wallace.”

He was presented the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team trophy and he spoke about how important community service is in his life. He also thanked his family and friends for raising him to be who he is and Allstate and the AFCA for choosing him for the award.

Jonathan Wallace is originally from Phenix City, AL and he's a student-teacher at Cary Woods Elementary, involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club and a youth mentor with Youth for Christ.

