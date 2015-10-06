'No threat' determined on Auburn University's campus following report

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A threat reported on Auburn University's campus was quickly cleared on Tuesday afternoon.

Auburn University's AU Alert, their official system on campus, reported a suspicious person at Lowder Building "wearing dark clothes" and advised to avoid the area around 1:57 p.m. CT.

AU ALERT: Suspicious person reported at Lowder wearing dark clothing. Police on scene investigating. Avoid area. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) October 6, 2015

The suspicious person was contacted by police and was determined not to be a threat around 2:30 p.m. CT.

AU ALERT: ALL CLEAR. Police have contacted the suspicious person and determined there is no threat. ALL CLEAR. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) October 6, 2015

All clear given at AU's Lowder Business Building. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register explains what led police to evacuate the building after a report of a suspicious person. The suspicious person turned out to be a person wearing a medical device. All clear has been given.

"At approximately 1:57 p.m. we received a call of a suspicious person entering the Lowder building," explained Chief Register. "We responded and got here at 1:59. At about 2:30 we determined someone was wearing a medical device that appeared to be an item that could be threatening but we determined it was no threat and everyone was allowed back into the building."

Chief Register said he was pleased with the promptness by the police department and the cooperation by faculty and students.

"Even though this was nothing, we are thankful that a student that saw something suspicious and called us," Chief Register said. "That’s what we ask them to do."

