Home invasions appear to be on the rise in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- A new Georgia code spells out home invasions or residential robberies and burglaries effective January 2014.

The law calls for someone who illegally enters a home and robs a person at gunpoint, they have committed armed robbery and home invasion, according to Georgia Code 16-7-5.

It goes on to clarify what happens if someone is shot and killed during the commission of the crime. That person would be charged with murder and home invasion.

News Leader 9 obtained statistics from the Columbus Police Department on the number of home invasions they’ve recently worked. An interactive map can be seen below.

In south Columbus, two gunman forced their way into a River land Apartment off South Lumpkin Road early Monday morning. They shot a man in the neck.

Two weeks ago, a couple of guys tied up a homeowner in North Columbus in the exquisite Green Island Hills subdivision.

According to CPD records, there were 79 home invasions in 2014 and 54 so far this year.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.