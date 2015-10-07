Victim ID'd in deadly accident on JR Allen Pkwy. Wednesday

Thursday, Aug. 31 has been declared an Alert Center Action Day by WTVM Storm Team 9 as there is a potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and Thursday.
ABC and ESPN will be taking part in the Disney-ABC Television Group “Day of Giving” to support Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
After seven hours of deliberating over two days, the jury found 38-year-old Thomas Pierson not guilty of serious sexual sodomy charges and stalking, but guilty on several other charges.More >>
Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest holiday weekends for heavy traffic on Alabama’s roadways and waterways.More >>
We have a picture to show you of a central Alabama family, which have collectively spent nearly 160 years in service to our country.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
