Victim ID'd in deadly accident on JR Allen Pkwy. Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police confirms one person was killed following a head-on collision on J.R. Allen Pkwy. early Wednesday morning.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Charles Newton tells us the victim has been identified as Ivy Gunter, 22, of Phenix City. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:50 a.m. this morning.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, and traffic was being diverted for nearly four hours. All lanes of J.R. Allen Pkwy. have now been re-opened.

The two car crash happened around 1 a.m. in the eastbound lane near Cascade Hills Church between the River Road and Bradley Park Drive exits.

