BGCCV hosts surprise for Columbus community hero Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was surprised Wednesday morning as he was recognized for giving back to the community at the Boys and Girls Club on Cusseta Road.

Live on network television Jackson got the gift he deserved – 50 brand new bikes given to children involved in the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley.

"Every tear that rolled down my face was a tear of joy, watching those kids roll away on bikes," Jackson said.

Chester Jackson has given away hundreds of bicycles for needy children, and despite the bikes being stolen for the second year in a row, he continues to move forward in making a child’s dream into a reality.

The 50 kids were chosen at random throughout all of the local Boys and Girls Clubs.

An employee of the BGCCV says Jackson was happy to see the smiles on the kid’s faces.

