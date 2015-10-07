Spousal job reviews? Expert say it could be good for marriage - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Spousal job reviews? Expert say it could be good for marriage

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A Massachusetts professor says regular conversational check-ups with your spouse could help improve your marriage. (Source: AP Images) A Massachusetts professor says regular conversational check-ups with your spouse could help improve your marriage. (Source: AP Images)

(WTVM) – It may sound like an argument waiting to happen, but experts are saying that an annual performance evaluation of your significant other could improve your marriage.

Clark University professor of psychology James Cordova calls the concept of a relationship performance review “the relationship equivalent of the six month dental checkup” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The study, published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology in September 2014, was conducted through two years of research following couples in the northeast. The findings: regular check-ups improve relationships.

But Cordova asks for the conversations to be constructive discussions about your relationship – not attacks of one another. Cordova tells WSJ that “fairness is key” in a successful evaluation. A trained therapist can also be best equipped to help guide couples in a positive direction. 

Cordova is also the author of two books on marriage check-ups and relationships.

Would you give your spouse a job performance? Take our poll by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • Do you think a performance evaluation of your spouse will help your marriage?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    30%
    92 votes
    No
    70%
    211 votes
  • Spousal job reviews? Expert say it could be good for marriage

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly