Spousal job reviews? Expert say it could be good for marriage

A Massachusetts professor says regular conversational check-ups with your spouse could help improve your marriage. (Source: AP Images)

(WTVM) – It may sound like an argument waiting to happen, but experts are saying that an annual performance evaluation of your significant other could improve your marriage.

Clark University professor of psychology James Cordova calls the concept of a relationship performance review “the relationship equivalent of the six month dental checkup” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The study, published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology in September 2014, was conducted through two years of research following couples in the northeast. The findings: regular check-ups improve relationships.

But Cordova asks for the conversations to be constructive discussions about your relationship – not attacks of one another. Cordova tells WSJ that “fairness is key” in a successful evaluation. A trained therapist can also be best equipped to help guide couples in a positive direction.

Cordova is also the author of two books on marriage check-ups and relationships.

