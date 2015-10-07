Ceremony welcomes Ft. Benning soldiers returning from Afghanistan deployment

Wednesday was a much-anticipated day for several families in the Fort Benning area.

The 789th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company officially reunited with with their ecstatic families and friends at Fort Benning after a 10 month deployment to Afghanistan.

It was a special homecoming celebration at Freedom Hall to welcome back the soldiers who's been gone for 10 months. They took a flight from Bangor, Maine and landed at Fort Benning around 8:30 p.m.

You could sense the anxiety and joy in that building as they waited for their husbands, brothers, wives, sisters, mothers, and fathers. Families and friends held signs and flags welcoming them back.

We got the chance to speak the wife of Sgt. 1st class Tyron Matthews. She talked about the toll her husband's deployment took on their three kids. This was Matthew's fifth deployment.

The brother of another soldier said it's been an agonizing 10 months and would go days without talking to his brother.

The mission for the 30 soldiers assigned to company was to neutralize explosive devices and to conduct counter-IED missions. Many of the soldiers say the deployments never gets easier but they understand it's part of their job as a service member.

Now after being halfway around the world, the 30 soldiers men and women can rest with their families.

This unit was named the Army's best explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the year 2011, which was the first time the competition had been conducted since 2001.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.