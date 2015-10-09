TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler, car accident delays traffic on Macon - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler, car accident delays traffic on Macon Rd.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is delayed on Macon Road just before Auburn Avenue due to a traffic accident. 

A four-door sedan collided with a Pepsi truck turning into the shopping center around 9 a.m. 

There is no word on injuries. 

Check back for more updates. 

