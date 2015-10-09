GA Rep. Westmoreland mulling potential bid for Speaker of the House

(WTVM) – Several new names have entered the discussion to run for Speaker of the House, including a Georgia representative.

Rep. Lynn Westmoreland has expressed interest in the job, and will make it a family decision, according to Leigh Claffey, Westmoreland’s communication director said via email.

"Rep. Westmoreland has expressed interest in running for Speaker of the House and is grateful for the support he's received so far. He will be speaking with his family and spending time in prayer before he makes a final decision," Claffey said.

Current Speaker of the House John Boehner announced he’s resigning in September. He will served as House Speaker until the end of October.

The frontrunner for the position, House Majority Leader Kevin McCartney (R-CA), dropped out of the running on Thursday.

The newest frontrunner – former Republican vice presidential candidate and current Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) - is currently being pressured to run by House Republicans, and considering a run.

