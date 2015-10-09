Same-sex couple featured in 'Star Wars'- themed Campbell's soup commercial

A same-sex couple is featured in a 'Star Wars'-themed ad for Campbell's - their first major add push in five years. (Source: Campbell's/YouTube)

(WTVM) – A recently-released Campbell’s soup advertisement features a same-sex couple lovingly feeding their young child in the character voices of a few very beloved sci-fi characters.

The ad, entitled “Made for Real, Real Life,” depicts two dads feeding their son soup in the voice of Darth Vader from the Star Wars franchise.

"Our goal was to sort of take what Campbell's has always been about and convey it in a fresher way. We want people to understand what we're about but also give us a fresh look at the same time,” said Campbell’s Vice President of marketing activation Yin Woon Rani to Ad Age.

The commercial also features the Star Wars-labeled cans ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Star Wars VII – The Force Awakens on Dec. 18.

According to Ad Age, it’s the 146-year-old brand’s first major campaign push in five years.

It’s not the only add to feature “Real, Real Life” – another recently-released ad features a mom ahead of a snow storm and no school for her young kids.

