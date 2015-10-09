CPD officer 'deputizes' kid with badge sticker

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus kid is now the latest member of the Columbus Police Department, and it was a sweet moment caught on camera on Friday.

A group of friends eating lunch caught CPD Officer Travis Spencer on his lunch break at Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers in Columbus.

A youngster also in the restaurant spotted Officer Spencer and was impressed with the officer’s presence.

Spencer took notice – he ran out to his vehicle and grabbed his badge stickers, awarding the little boy with a badge of his own.

And it wasn’t just that lucky little boy – each kid in the restaurant was "deputized" with stickers courtesy of Officer Spencer.

