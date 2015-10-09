Community gathers to remember woman killed in J.R. Allen accident

Columbus Police confirms one person was killed following a crash on JR Allen Parkway early Wednesday morning. Officials tells us the victim was a 22-year-old woman from Phenix City.

A local community joined together Friday night to remember a young mother who died in a car crash earlier in this week.

Ivy Gunter's former softball coach and several of her friends say she was always smiling and simply brought joy to many who knew her.

"She had a real sweet soul, always kept us on our toes," said Kevin Nixon, Gunter's former softball coach.

"If you were going through something she was going to let you know she was there," said Hayvn Hughes.

Ivy Gunter's life ended in car crash Wednesday, October 7. The candlelight vigil in her honor was on the same softball field at Idle Hour Park in Phenix City where she played as a teen.

"She pulled me to the side and side I'm not very good. I said it's okay cause we'll fix it," said Nixon.

Nixon guided her through several of life's obstacles both on and off the field.

"You're not only a coach, you're counselor, part time daddy, a friend," added Nixon.

The 22-year-old was killed in a head-on accident on J.R. Allen Parkway near the River Road Exit in Columbus.

"Being a firefighter in Columbus, a lot of my folks went to her," said Nixon.

More than 50 people came to say a prayer and light lanterns in memory of Gunter. Memory books with words of love will be given to the three-year-old daughter she leaves behind.

"She's going to keep her own memory alive through the people she touched," said Kyle Bruffy.

"We're going to miss her and as some on the girls say, Lady Rebels for life," said Nixon.

The funeral for Gunter will be at Vance Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Saturday.

