Miss America announces November visit to Columbus

Miss America 2016 is headed to Columbus Georgia for her homecoming tour in November.



Betty Cantrell, originally from Warner Robins, was crowned Miss America in September and says she never expected to win.



“I didn’t know that I was capable of becoming Miss America. It was a complete surprise to me," says Cantrell.



She says she hopes to use her victory as an example that you can truly do anything you put your mind to no matter how big you dream. Now that she has the crown she hopes to use her platform to make America healthier.

“Some kids don’t even know that it is important to eat healthy and they don’t realize until it is too late. Childhood obesity is running ramped in the U.S and all over the world and I think it is something that needs to be solved," Cantrell said.

The beauty queen chose Healthy Children, Strong America for her platform but says it's about more than just eating healthy and exercising.



“If you’re not healthy in your mind, you can not be healthy in your body,” says Cantrell.



Cantrell looks forward to meeting with kids during her upcoming stop in Columbus, and spreading her message of healthy living. She will be in Columbus Nov. 14 and then will head to Warner Robins and Macon.



