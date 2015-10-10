Fans enjoy tailgating, parade at Tuskegee-Morehouse game

The longest running historical football classic in the country is getting ready to kick off its eightieth year. The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic has been played since 1935 in Columbus, GA.

The longest running historical football classic in the country is getting ready to kick off its eightieth year. The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic has been played since 1935 in Columbus, GA.

The longest running historical football classic in the country, the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic, had several events leading up to the big game Saturday afternoon.

The festivities for the big day started early with a parade beginning in Uptown Columbus.

"It's a great thing for the students and kids to show off their different talents," said Andria Horn of Rigdon Road Elementary.

"Just to see the entrepreneurship and everything that's going on in Columbus right now is with the Tuskegee-Morehouse classic parade, it's an awesome experience," said Tamia Jones.

Then on to the tailgating. Rows of vendors, food, music and people lined the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center. Most people say for them, tailgating is all about meeting new people, having fun, and eating some good food.

"It's always fun to come out to support the game and enjoy the fellowship with all the people that come out to Columbus," said Julia Richardson, of the First Lady Social Club.

"This is my first year tailgating so this is like a big experience for me. I never experienced walking around and people cooking food. It's like a big family," said Tuskegee students.

Now in its 80th year the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic is the longest running historical football classic in the country.

People from all over come to the Fountain City for the festivities and of course to represent their college team in the football game.

All proceeds from the events during the classic will go toward student scholarships.

While at the Tuskegee-Morehouse tailgate we also spoke to the father of Jakell Mitchell, the former Auburn football player who was shot dead at the Tiger Lodge Apartments last December.

Mario Mitchell's music company helped bring down the artists performing Saturday at the Civic Center for the Classic concert.

"The company was inspired by my son who I lost in December to a tragic murder in Auburn, AL,” Mitchell said. “Dream Chasers is his thing, football, it was his dream, that's the one thing he had tatted on his chest, is dream chasers. What I decided to do is to go further with it and do something in his name and started Dream Chasers Music."

The Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. featuring 2 Chainz, Dej Loaf, and Cash Out.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.