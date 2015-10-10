Athletes, fans show outpouring of support for injured UGA RB Chu - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Athletes, fans show outpouring of support for injured UGA RB Chubb

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) lays on the trainers table after being injured on a tackle by Tennessee defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) lays on the trainers table after being injured on a tackle by Tennessee defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

(WTVM) – An SEC standout running back was injured with what appeared to be a devastating knee injury, and a number of people have shown their support on social media.

Georgia running back Nick Chubb was injured on the first play of scrimmage during UGA’s road game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Chubb did not return to the game, and reports so far indicate a severe left knee injury. 

Many social media posts have been followed with #Prayers4Chubb and #WinIt4Chubb

Former UGA running back and SEC legend Herschel Walker 

Former UGA RB, current NFL player Todd Gurley

Current UGA running back Keith Marshall (who also sustained knee injury at Tennessee in 2013

LSU running back Leonard Fournette 

Former USC RB Marcus Lattimore

UGA tight end Jay Rome

ESPN analyst, former Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow

Auburn running back Peyton Barber 

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones

Former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray 

ESPN SEC analyst Marcus Spears 

Former NFL running back Donte Stallworth 

Sports analyst Tim Brando 

Chubb, a potential Heisman candidate, has had a great season so far for the Bulldawgs. The third-leading rusher in the nation has had 13 consecutive games with more than 100 rushing yards, going back to the 2014 season.

A few college football fans have taken a different approach, celebrating Chubb's injury on social media. 

The original tweet and user's account has been deleted. 

