Athletes, fans show outpouring of support for injured UGA RB Chubb

Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) lays on the trainers table after being injured on a tackle by Tennessee defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

(WTVM) – An SEC standout running back was injured with what appeared to be a devastating knee injury, and a number of people have shown their support on social media.

Georgia running back Nick Chubb was injured on the first play of scrimmage during UGA’s road game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Chubb did not return to the game, and reports so far indicate a severe left knee injury.

Many social media posts have been followed with #Prayers4Chubb and #WinIt4Chubb

Former UGA running back and SEC legend Herschel Walker

Keep your head up @NickChubb21!!! — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 10, 2015

Former UGA RB, current NFL player Todd Gurley

Prayers for my boy Chubb. SMH — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 10, 2015

Current UGA running back Keith Marshall (who also sustained knee injury at Tennessee in 2013)

Send prayers up for @NickChubb21 ???????? — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) October 11, 2015

LSU running back Leonard Fournette

Prayers go out too @NickChubb21 keep faith....... — 7? (@_fournette) October 11, 2015

Former USC RB Marcus Lattimore

Praying for a clear conscience for the GREAT Nick Chubb. God doesn't make mistakes. — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) October 10, 2015

UGA tight end Jay Rome

Everyone please keep my little bro @NickChubb21 in your prayers we love you bro! — Black Ninja (@JayRome_87) October 11, 2015

ESPN analyst, former Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow

Praying for you @NickChubb21 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) October 10, 2015

Auburn running back Peyton Barber

Prayers for nick Chubb???? Pray he's ok! — Peyton Barber (@Pb25Peyton) October 10, 2015

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones

Prayers for Nick Chubb. Hate to see an injury like that. Good player, better kid! — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) October 10, 2015

Former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray

Wow! Prayers up to my brother Chubb — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 10, 2015

ESPN SEC analyst Marcus Spears

I feel absolutely terrible for Nick Chubb!! Keep him in your prayers Fam I hate that!!! — Marcus Spears (@mspear96) October 10, 2015

Former NFL running back Donte Stallworth

Sports analyst Tim Brando

My heart goes out to Nick Chubb. A great kid and incredible talent. Sure hope his injury is not as serious as it looks. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) October 10, 2015

Chubb, a potential Heisman candidate, has had a great season so far for the Bulldawgs. The third-leading rusher in the nation has had 13 consecutive games with more than 100 rushing yards, going back to the 2014 season.

A few college football fans have taken a different approach, celebrating Chubb's injury on social media.

