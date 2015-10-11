UPDATE: Injured UGA star Chubb 'in good spirits', school confirms 'multiple ligaments' damaged

An SEC standout running back was injured with what appeared to be a devastating knee injury, and a number of people have shown their support on social media.

An SEC standout running back was injured with what appeared to be a devastating knee injury, and a number of people have shown their support on social media.

Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) lays on the trainers table after being injured on a tackle by Tennessee defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Oct. 10, 2015 in Knoxville. (AP Photo/Wade)

(WTVM) – In a post to her Facebook page on Sunday, the mother of injured UGA running back Nick Chubb updated her son’s injury.

La’Velle Chubb wrote on Facebook on Sunday that her son has a tear of the posterior cruciate ligament “along with two other ligaments.”

The post says:

Gm, I thank God for being God and what an awesome God he is. Now I want to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, text, calls etc. The outpouring of your love is an example of just how great God is. I can't thank you enough. Nick has A PCL tear along with 2 other ligaments. It's not nearly as bad as it could've been. They'll wait for swelling to go down to decide when to have surgery. Possibly 2wks. Nick is in good spirits. Moma on the other hand is trying to hold it together. This right here, along with a few other things just helps put things into perspective. I do not doubt God or His plans. As matter of fact, I know I'm on the right track. We are going to increase our time with God and continue watching him work. Stay tuned.

The University of Georgia released a statement on Chubb's injury Sunday, confirming the injury.

University of Georgia sophomore tailback Nick Chubb suffered a significant left knee injury on the first play from scrimmage in Saturday's Georgia-Tennessee game in Knoxville. According to UGA Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Ron Courson, the injury involves damage to multiple ligaments and cartilage; however, the damage does not include the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Neither does the injury involve arteries or nerves. Courson said all the damage is repairable and a full recovery is expected following surgery and rehab.

Chubb is currently in the hospital for observation and surgery would be expected sometime in the next two weeks.

Chubb was injured on the first play from scrimmage during Georgia’s 38-31 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Sunday.

The Dawgs (4-2, 2-2 SEC) will play SEC East division foe Missouri on Oct. 17 before the bye-week and a matchup against the Florida Gators on Halloween night in Jacksonville.

Chubb, who was the team’s leading rusher and potential Heisman candidate as a sophomore from Cedartown, GA, rushed for 747 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

In postgame remarks on Saturday, UGA head coach Mark Richt said he hoped that Chubb's injury would not require surgery. He did address how the team will adjust in Chubb's absence.

“We’ve got some other good backs. Sony [Michel] stepped in and played well. Keith Marshall got an opportunity to play some, and he played well. You just got to keep playing ball, everyone knows that," Richt said. "I don’t think anybody just dropped their head and said the game’s over, by any stretch. But everybody loves Nick Chubb. Everybody respects Nick Chubb.

A number of former SEC and current NFL players sent their prayers and well wishes to Chubb on social media shortly after the injury.

