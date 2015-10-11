Columbus salon creates wigs to uplift cancer patients

A Columbus hair salon owner is making sure women suffering from breast cancer are always feeling and looking their best self.

Tashema Johnson, owner of Purpose and Passion, has established a line to specifically help women look their best while going through cancer treatments. Johnson talked about her desire to help women in need.

Johnson, a 12-year breast cancer survivor, has survived a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy. Her type of cancer, BRCA, is genetic as her mother also suffered from the same type of cancer.

The 37-year-old left corporate America as a computer programmer to open her salon in March 2009. About a year ago, Johnson started a line called Survivor Hair. It first started off for deployed women who needed a quick hairstyle.

Johnson and others stylists in the salon soon started making wigs for women who are going through cancer, chemo and radiation therapy. Johnson says cancer is not a death sentence.

"Going through chemo and being a survivor you know how it feels when you have to deal with the health issues, the hair loss and being sick," Johnson said. "You want to be able to look in the mirror and see yourself and still feel beautiful while you're going through the whole process."

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Purpose and Passion will be giving away one free wig Monday at 11:30 a.m. to a cancer patient currently going through treatments. Johnson says people can nomination though the salon's Facebook page.

If you win the contest, Johnson makes the wigs on a daily basis. They can range in price from $200 and more. Purpose and Passion are willing to file insurance claims. But women should check with their insurance company to see if it's possible they'll cover the costs of the wig.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.