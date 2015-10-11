Son of CPD officer: 'I was at the bottom when my mom fell' during rappelling accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The family of a Columbus Police Officer is speaking out after a horrific mountain climbing accident claimed her death this past weekend.

Suzanne Huffman, a single mother of five boys, fell 30 feet to her death at Pigeon Mountain while on a fun trip with her Bible study group. Two of her sons were on the trip with her.

Tanner Hope, 17, says he was at the bottom when she fell.

"She was getting ready to go down and the device was clipped into the rope and it was unhinged just enough for the rope to slip out," explained Tanner.

Tanner added there was nothing anyone could do to help. Tanner said he's still standing due to his faith in God and the strong family and friends who are surrounding him.

Now the family is using fond memories of Suzanne to keep them moving forward.

"I'm kind of jealous because she's not hurting anymore she's not in any pain. She's celebrating with Jesus," stated Peggy Huffman, Suzanne's mother.

Peggy said her daughter was very adventurous but ironically was afraid of heights and loved helping others. Her family said that's why she joined the Columbus Police force in 2008.

"His daughter was a great person the way she treated her friends and family. know she said she preferred working on the south side rather than the north because she felt like she could help and she knew so many people in that area,” David Huffman, Suzanne's father said.

Suzanne was a patrol officer with CPD for seven years and did served her country in the Unites States Army with tours in Hawaii and Korea, according David Huffman. Suzanne was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being performed in Atlanta. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Suzanne's family wants the public to know that they are thankful for all the love and support they've received from local churches, the community, friends and the Columbus Police Department.

A family friend has created a GoFundMe page to support her children.

The university reminded its students that the CSU’s Counseling Center is available to assist during this time. Student can call (706)-507-8740, visit their website by clicking here, or stop by the third floor of the Schuster Student Success Center.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.