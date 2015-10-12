Stores now looking for seasonal employees

The holidays are just around the corner, with less than 60 days until Hanukkah, and a little more than 70 days till Christmas.

While Halloween is still on the horizon, retailers are looking even further as they gear up for the holiday shopping season that is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

Retailers across the country are expected to hire between 700,000 and 750,000 seasonal workers to serve holiday shoppers in the upcoming months.

"Typically it's going to be the jobs that are customer oriented like cashiering, stockers, sale floor associates, those type of positions across the store," said Renee Lee, a manager at a Columbus Walmart.



Some stores in the Valley that are looking to hire holiday help include Kohl's who's expecting to hire nearly 70,000 workers nationwide and an estimated 50 associates in Columbus.

Macy's, JC Penney and Target locations are also looking for extra hands on deck.

Representatives from Toys R Us say they too are looking for more than 1,200 seasonal workers throughout Georgia, with approximately 60 seasonal employees per store.

Walmart representatives say they are looking to hire 20,000 people in Georgia in the upcoming months, with about 30 new hires at each location.

Lee says seasonal positions can lead to bigger job opportunities for people in the valley.

"Last year we hired over half of the people that started as a seasonal help, maintained their positions after the season," said Lee.

In addition to on location purchases, online sales are expected to increase six to eight percent this year.

