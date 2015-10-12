UPDATE: Man falls, sustains injuries at 'Little Grand Canyon' in Lumpkin

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) - Lumpkin Police confirm a male was walking on a trail at Providence Canyon State Park also known as "Little Grand Canyon" and he tripped and fell on Monday.

Because of the injuries and remoteness of the area, the victim was "extracted" and flown to the closest trauma center, Columbus Medical Center. The accident occurred around 12:44 p.m. ET.

Jim Atchley, with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Tracy Yearta from Florence Marina State Park both said the man did not fall 250 feet, despite initial reports. The pair state that the man was walking alone on one of the trails when he tripped and fell, unable to catch himself.

After falling face-first on the ground, he was air-lifted from the area because he had trouble moving his extremities. The man, who is a 65-year-old tourist from outside of the country, was taken to the hospital, where his condition is improving.

Air Evac Lifeteam out of Cordele, GA, assisted in the transport of the injured man.

