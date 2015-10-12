Columbus leaders seek answer to 'what's next' after Millions More Movement

Nearly 100 people from Columbus, Georgia attended the Millions More Movement on Saturday. Now that they are home, they are sharing their plans to take action following a motivational weekend in Washington, DC.



“In 1995 they came together for atonement but this time we came together really seeking justice for our people,” says Marquese Averett, President of the Young Minority Leaders of Columbus.



After a year plagued with police brutality, the theme “Justice or else” seemed fitting.



“What is the ‘or else’? Something that we will do organized and united and that is economic withdrawal,” says Stephen Muhammad, local representative of Minister Farrakhan.



People from all across the nation gathered in D.C. to discuss injustices pertaining to police brutality, prison reform, gun violence and poverty.



“These problems have been addressed for decades. Why? Somebody is benefiting from our lack of knowledge of self, something is benefiting from the crimes that are being committed someone is benefiting from a lucrative prison industrial complex,” Muhammad said.



As a result of the Millions More Movement local organizing committees have been formed in cities all across the country.



So what’s next? Muhammad says that the committees will gather to assess the needs of the community and begin providing solutions.



The Columbus Chapter will meet on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Parents, church leaders, teachers and all other community leaders are invited to attend. The location will be announced at a later date.



