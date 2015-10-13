Man, 71, extradited from MO following July homicide in Lumpkin

STEWART COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Stewart County Sheriff Larry Jones confirms a man accused of murder is now back in Georgia, months after a extradition request was ordered.

Jones says Eggleston, 71, was transported back on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and has already appeared before a judge, where he was denied bond.

His extradition comes nearly three months after his initial arrest; Jones says the delay stems from Eggleston fighting the extradition by refusing to sign the necessary papers.

A governor’s extradition warrant was then requested and signed allowing authorities to bring him back to Georgia.

Eggleston is accused in the murder of Richard Byrd, 69, on July 14. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, a murder warrant was executed once Eggleston was named as a suspect early in its investigation.

The GBI and other law enforcement agencies eventually tracked Eggleston to a hotel room in Wentzville, MO on July 16.

