Owner discusses ride safety at Greater Columbus Fair

The Greater Columbus Fair kicks off for another year of family fun on Oct. 13.The festivities will take place from Oct. 13 thru Oct. 18 at the Columbus Civic Center.

The Greater Columbus Fair kicks off for another year of family fun on Oct. 13.The festivities will take place from Oct. 13 thru Oct. 18 at the Columbus Civic Center.

Every fall, hundreds of families in the Chattahoochee Valley look forward to funnel cakes, entertainment and rides at the Greater Columbus Fair.

Although fair rides are the source of fun for people of all ages, many wonder about their safety because they are broken down every week and transported from city to city.

"Every day we do inspections 30 minutes before the doors open," said Stacey Tucker, one of the owners of the Greater Columbus Fair.

In addition to the daily inspections, Tucker says the fair rides are also inspected on a weekly basis.

"Since the fair moves from city to city each week, it gives the inspectors a chance to do a more in depth inspection," Tucker said.

However, Tucker says inspectors are not the only ones responsible for ride safety. Ride operators are responsible for giving out safety instructions and riders are responsible for following them.

"Riders must follow the rules, especially the height requirements," Tucker said.

The ride operators are required to go through training before they are allowed to work at the fair. Tucker says no certifications are required for operators.

The Greater Columbus Fair is in Columbus from Tuesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 18.

If you are looking for a fun ride, Tucker says you should check out "The Frenzy." There is only one in the country and it is at the Greater Columbus Fair.

Finally, if one ride isn't enough, come hang out with WTVM on Wednesday's Buddy Night and get one free unlimited ride wristband when you purchase one.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.



