Columbus voters will decide on city's tax freezes - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus voters will decide on city's tax freezes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A big fight is brewing in Columbus over the historical tax freeze – should it stay in place or be lifted?  

With a vote of 6-3 Tuesday morning, Columbus City Council gave the go ahead to send the tax freeze issue to the state legislature. 

If it give the okay, voters likes William Huff will see a resolution on the November 2016 ballot. 

"We need to be realistic and understand we've got to raise for money and how do you do that well, obviously you do it by raising taxes and you do it with growth," William said.

William realizes his taxes will increase under the new plan, but says he's willing to bite the bullet for the sake of growing his hometown. 

"I was driving the other morning in I saw a lot of people from Harris County coming in and that's a lot of money going out of the window," William said. 

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says the current tax system or welcome stranger tax, as she calls it, doesn't allow the city to collect money from newcomers and suppresses the city's economic growth. 

Under the new plan, Tomlinson is proposing a $20,000 tax break every year for homeowners who buy a home after January 1, 2017. 

The current homeowners will continue receiving a $13,500 exemption on the value of their home.  

Councilor Bruce Huff, Gray Allen and Judy Thomas voted against putting the issue on the ballot. 

"I feel that we could lose the entire tax freeze if something is challenged under two tax systems," Bruce said. 

If the voters say yes, the new proposed tax system would not go into effect until 2018. 

So far, there is no word on when state lawmakers will make a final decision.  

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly