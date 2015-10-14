Russell Co. Sheriff: Remains found on Samfort. Rd. of elderly person

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, the remains found on Samfort Rd. nearly a week and a half ago have opened up a larger mystery.

Taylor said the forensic scientists from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences say the remains found on Oct. 3 are believed to be those of an elderly white male or female, and they are leaning toward them belonging to a female, around 62 years old.

The remains show a person who was approximately 5’2” and frail in stature. The autopsy also showed a titanium rod in the left femur and severe arthritis in the spine. The rod in the person’s leg did not match any registered medical devices, per the investigation.

The forensic scientists believe, Sheriff Taylor said, may have been in that spot for two to five years. An obvious cause of death has not been discovered yet, though the investigation is showing that the person may have died of natural causes.

Investigators also believe that the person was disposed of there so someone could continue to receive a check.

The investigation is ongoing, and Sheriff Taylor is asking the East Alabama and Columbus community to contact the sheriff’s office if you have any information on this case. You are asked to contact Jarrod Barr at (334)-468-4253

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

