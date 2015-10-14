Be There: Chattahoochee College Fair preview - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: Chattahoochee College Fair preview

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Parents listen up - if your child is college bound, the prep work starts now. 

In this edition of Be There, we have more information about a free college fair coming to Columbus this weekend. 

In less than a year, most of the seniors in one Kendrick High School class will be taking a big step into college. 

"Students need to make sure they have the right amount of credits in order to get into a program,” said Lourie Parker, guidance counselor at Kendrick High. “If they are going to college, for example, they need to have two years of a foreign language or what the call modern language."  

Meeting the graduation criteria is one major hurdle. Another is getting accepted into college, which is a process that needs to start as early as eighth grade, according to Muscogee County School Board Member Pat Hugley Green. 

"The target was for 8th grade athletes because what I learned from the athletic director is the parents don't have them on track to get athletic scholarships we've missed opportunities there," Hugley Green said. 

Hugley Green and her sister-in-law State Representative Carolyn Hugley are teaming up to host their second Chattahoochee Valley College Fair this Saturday. 

"We have a session for parents, a session on admissions, a session on scholarships and then they go and visit with the various colleges,” Hugley said. “So we want to talk with them about preparing for the college experience." 

Four year and two year colleges will be on hand for the Chattahoochee College Fair on Saturday October 17 at Carver High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly