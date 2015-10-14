Be There: Chattahoochee College Fair preview

Parents listen up - if your child is college bound, the prep work starts now.

In this edition of Be There, we have more information about a free college fair coming to Columbus this weekend.

In less than a year, most of the seniors in one Kendrick High School class will be taking a big step into college.

"Students need to make sure they have the right amount of credits in order to get into a program,” said Lourie Parker, guidance counselor at Kendrick High. “If they are going to college, for example, they need to have two years of a foreign language or what the call modern language."

Meeting the graduation criteria is one major hurdle. Another is getting accepted into college, which is a process that needs to start as early as eighth grade, according to Muscogee County School Board Member Pat Hugley Green.

"The target was for 8th grade athletes because what I learned from the athletic director is the parents don't have them on track to get athletic scholarships we've missed opportunities there," Hugley Green said.

Hugley Green and her sister-in-law State Representative Carolyn Hugley are teaming up to host their second Chattahoochee Valley College Fair this Saturday.

"We have a session for parents, a session on admissions, a session on scholarships and then they go and visit with the various colleges,” Hugley said. “So we want to talk with them about preparing for the college experience."

Four year and two year colleges will be on hand for the Chattahoochee College Fair on Saturday October 17 at Carver High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

