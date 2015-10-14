Man arrested for murder following shooting at 4th Quarter Sports Bar

Police say one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting Friday at about 11:45 p.m. at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill.

Police say one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting Friday at about 11:45 p.m. at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – According to the Columbus Police Department, a man has been arrested in the shooting that killed a man outside a Columbus sports bar and grill last weekend.

CPD says Demark Ponder has been arrested and charged in the murder of Dominic Mitchell.

On Oct. 9 at at around 11:30 p.m. the Columbus Police Department patrol units were dispatched to the 4th Quarter Sports Bar at 6959 Macon Road in reference to a shooting.



Upon arrival the officers located Mitchell suffering from a gunshot wound. Mitchell was transported to the Midtown Medical Center ER, where he died.



This investigation is ongoing and police expect that more arrests will follow. .



We are asking anyone with any information about this crime to please call Cpl. D. Stokes at 706-225-4242 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)-653-3400.



Ponder's preliminary hearing in recorder’s court is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.