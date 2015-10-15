West Point celebrates latest female Ranger candidate in social media post

Maj. Jaster in her 2000 West Point Cadet photo. (Source: West Point - The U.S. Military Academy/Facebook)

(WTVM) – Army Reservist Maj. Lisa Jaster is the third woman to earn her Ranger tab, and will graduate on Friday.

The day before the accomplishment, her alma mater is celebrating her honor.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point posted to their Facebook page on Thursday, showing their pride for her completion of the armed forces toughest leadership course. Maj. Jaster graduated from West Point in 2000.

The post reads:

The U.S. Army has confirmed Maj. Lisa Jaster, Class of 2000, will become the third female graduate of U.S. Army Ranger School tomorrow. Upon graduation, Jaster will join fellow #USMAGrads, Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, as the Army’s only female Rangers,



Ranger School instills the Ranger Creed’s values of not quitting, teamwork, flexibility, and leadership through difficult standards based training.

#ArmyStrong #WithHonorInHand #RangersLeadTheWay #LongGrayLine #RLTW#ThrowbackThursday #TBT

All three women are graduates of West Point.

Jaster spent a total of 180 days on the course, recycling a few phases including the final swamp phase. She will graduate with 87 men as a part of Ranger Class 10-15 on Friday at 10 a.m. on Fort Benning.

The U.S. Army Reserve as also posted a congratulatory tweet for Maj. Jaster.

Congratulations to Maj. Lisa Jaster! First female Reserve Officer to complete Ranger School https://t.co/aOTLGiY3gu pic.twitter.com/kQGcUB1eJ9 — U.S. Army Reserve (@USArmyReserve) October 13, 2015

According to the U.S. Army Rangers information website, approximately 34 percent of students recycle at least one phase of Ranger School, with 61 percent of recycles due to patrols.

The U.S. Military Acadamy at West Point also honored Haver and Griest in the same way prior to their graduation.

RELATED: Mother of 2 set to be third woman to graduate Ranger School

RELATED: Female Ranger student to recycle Swamp phase; latest class graduates Friday

RELATED: Oklahoma congressman questions standards held for female Army Rangers

RELATED: Ranger School now open to all qualified female soldiers

RELATED: Female Ranger students make history, will graduate Ft. Benning's Ranger School

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.