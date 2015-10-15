GBI: Man wanted in Columbus shot, killed by GA police officer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man shot during a traffic stop yesterday was from Columbus and was wanted by authorities on drug charges.

The GBI released a statement saying an Emerson, GA police officer shot and killed 27-year-old Brent Andrew Brannon Wednesday morning. Emerson, GA is in Bartow County.

The Emerson Police Department has requested the GBI to investigate this officer-involved shooting.

On Oct. 14 at approximately 10:53 a.m., Emerson Police Officer Robert K. Smith, 24, was working traffic enforcement on I-75. At that time, Smith was alerted to a tag violation on a gold SUV traveling northbound on the interstate.

Smith stopped the vehicle on I-75, and identified the driver as Brent Andrew Brannon, 27, of Columbus. A driver’s license check alerted Smith that Brannon should be considered armed and dangerous and is an escape risk.

The inquiry also revealed Brannon was wanted on outstanding warrants for trafficking in heroin, possession of a sawed off rifle, sale of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia from the Columbus Police Department.

Officer Smith requested backup to help facilitate the arrest. Before back up arrived, Brannon became non-compliant and Officer Smith deployed his Taser at him, which was ineffective and the release said Brannon pointed a handgun at Smith.

Smith fired at Brannon striking and killing him. The incident was captured on the officer’s dash cam video. The officer was not injured.

Brannon’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16.

The Emerson Police Department has been reached for comment.

GBI Public Affairs spokesperson Scott Dutton says the Emerson PD chief has deferred all media inquiries to the GBI, but confirmed Officer Smith has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.