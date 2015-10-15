Former Phenix City school superintendent DiChiara announces congressional run

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Former Phenix City Schools Superintendent Larry DiChiara has gone from leading schools to challenging a state leader to his U.S. congressional seat.

DiChiara announced on Thursday that he will challenge incumbent Mike Rogers for his third-district congressional seat following the March 1 primary election in 2016.

“After thoughtful consideration, much prayer and an outpouring of encouragement from my friends and family, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Congress,” DiChiara said in a release on Thursday.

DiChiara, who currently owns a small business and lives in Auburn, has laid of his campaign focus as tackling personal freedoms, a promotion of pro-life and traditional values, border security, lowering taxes and protection of the Second Amendment.

“For too long, Congress has led our country down a path of runaway deficits— jeopardizing our future by creating a public-finances equivalent to the subprime mortgage meltdown. Our financial crisis is real, and it’s here now,” said DiChiara.

The former Alabama Superintendent of the Year in 2012 posted a video announcing his campaign on Facebook.

“I understand what it takes to trim fat from a budget: I have done it in my business and I have done it as a former school superintendent—now, I am ready to do it in Washington,” he continued. “Our children and grandchildren deserve to be left with a legacy of the American Dream,” said DiChiara.

To visit his campaign website, click here.

