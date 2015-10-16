88 soldiers, including female Army Reservist, graduate Ranger School

Capt. Kristen Griest, a fellow female Ranger-qualified soldier, was in the crowd at Class 10-15's graduation on Friday, Oct. 16. (Source: WTVM)

Maj. Lisa Jaster is set to become the third woman to graduate from the US Army’s elite Ranger School. She joins just two other women, Captain Kristen Griest, 26, and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, 25, in gaining a coveted Ranger tab. (Paul Abell / US Army Reserve

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – At Victory Pond on Fort Benning Friday, 88 hardworking and tough-minded soldiers will have earned the Ranger tab and be awarded with it on Friday.

Included in Ranger Class 10-15 is Maj. Lisa Jaster, 37, an Army Reservist who is the third woman to successfully pass the Army’s integrated Ranger Assessment Course in 2015.

A media roundtable happened prior to the ceremony, including five Ranger-qualified soldiers from the class. You can watch the roundtable by clicking here.

Jaster, who lives in Houston, TX says she drills out of Huntsville, AL with the Corps of Engineers. She said one of her favorite moments of Ranger School was "getting shot" a few times.

"It means you get to take a 15-minute nap while the platoon sergeant figures out a way to medi-vac you," she said with a smile.

Maj. Jaster even reunited with her daughter, who ran into the crowd to meet her Ranger mom.

In August, Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver were among the group of 96 Ranger-qualified soldiers who graduated as part of Ranger School Class 08-15. The two women along with a group from West Point are expected to be in attendance, according to News Leader 9's Emilie Arroyo.

First two women to complete Ranger school as well as group from West Point expected at today's graduation with third female graduate. @WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) October 16, 2015

Critics of the gender-integrated course have taken to social media to express their feelings since the Army made the changes to the course.

37 year old, mother of two, Lisa Jaster says she pushed through Ranger school through multiple recycles to be a hero to her children. @WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) October 16, 2015

In April, 19 women and 381 men made up the class of Ranger candidates that included Haver, Griest and Jaster. Jaster is the last of those women.

