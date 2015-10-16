New RCSD superintendent Brenda Coley brings experience to job

Russell County Board of Education appointed a new superintendent Thursday morning in Brenda Coley, who was serving as interim superintendent since May and was unanimously voted-in.

"I have complete confidence in Mrs. Coley. I think she brings a new concept to the board and the district I think she will do what is best for the kids first and I feel like we are headed down the right road," says President of the Board of Education Keith Mitchell.



Mitchell says Coley's 27 years of education experience in the Russell County School District made her more than qualified but it's her genuine compassion for children that made her everyone’s first choice for the district's new superintendent.



“I would like to see academic excellence. A school district with a positive school culture where we have parents knocking at the doors saying what must I do to enroll my child," says Coley.



For 12 years, Coley served the Russell County School District as a teacher; for the last 15 years, she has worked as an assistant principal, principal and director of administrative services.



“I have a natural passion to serve and help others so this gives me the opportunity to do what I have been called to do," said Coley.



Russell County School District has had a number of superintendents. According to Mitchell, in the last 30 years they have had at least eight people in that position.



Both Mitchell and Coley agree the district's funding will be a challenge during her term. Mitchell says in order to see improvements he thinks the state of Alabama is going to have to make education more of a priority.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.