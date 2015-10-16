Australian chicken joint mascot the latest Twitter sensation

(WTVM) – Just when you think it didn’t take much to be a social media star, a feathered friend from down under has become the latest Twitter sensation.

Betty the Chicken, also known as @ChickenTreat on Twitter – has taken over Twitter with countless pecks from her Australia coop since Oct. 7 – and it’s all original content.

Betty is the mascot of an Australian restaurant called Chicken Treat. You can see a few of her tweets here:

c 1 zx23 ===================================0lkmo/;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;; d;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;d8m #chickentweet — Chicken Treat (@ChickenTreat) October 16, 2015

N `1QQ`````````````````` HN E34-9 U6 = ===0KQ--`````````````````0a ki' , e ````` yjdbbAD8VBYHKMC88klj 1` PO0-=I ````` #chickentweet — Chicken Treat (@ChickenTreat) October 16, 2015

Some words of inspiration from Betty. And remember: if a chicken can tweet, you can do stuff too. #ChickenTweet pic.twitter.com/fHX2t14R74 — Chicken Treat (@ChickenTreat) October 14, 2015

Profound stuff, Betty.

Want to learn how to tweet nonsense (if you aren't doing so already)? Betty has a video.

She hasn’t tweeted but two legitimate words, but she’s captured the world’s attention in story on Time.com and an “interview” on BuzzFeed.

Also monitoring Betty's progress is the Guinness Book of World Records: the authority on all records is awaiting Betty to type a 5-letter word - her "employers" says she will tweet until she's approaches a Guinness record. Other than that, the folks at Chicken Treat told Time that it's not a marketing stunt.

Before hitting the hay yesterday, Betty came close to typing her Guinness-worthy-five-letter word. Honourable mentions include Few & Bum! — Chicken Treat (@ChickenTreat) October 15, 2015

You can follow Betty on Twitter by clicking here and keep up her exploits by using the #chickentweet.

