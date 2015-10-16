Australian chicken joint mascot the latest Twitter sensation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Australian chicken joint mascot the latest Twitter sensation

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Betty earning her corn. (Source: ChickenTreatAU/YouTube) Betty earning her corn. (Source: ChickenTreatAU/YouTube)

(WTVM) – Just when you think it didn’t take much to be a social media star, a feathered friend from down under has become the latest Twitter sensation.

Betty the Chicken, also known as @ChickenTreat on Twitter – has taken over Twitter with countless pecks from her Australia coop since Oct. 7 – and it’s all original content.

Betty is the mascot of an Australian restaurant called Chicken Treat. You can see a few of her tweets here:

Profound stuff, Betty.

Want to learn how to tweet nonsense (if you aren't doing so already)? Betty has a video

She hasn’t tweeted but two legitimate words, but she’s captured the world’s attention in story on Time.com and an “interview” on BuzzFeed.

Also monitoring Betty's progress is the Guinness Book of World Records: the authority on all records is awaiting Betty to type a 5-letter word - her "employers" says she will tweet until she's approaches a Guinness record. Other than that, the folks at Chicken Treat told Time that it's not a marketing stunt. 

You can follow Betty on Twitter by clicking here and keep up her exploits by using the #chickentweet.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

