Fall festival brings smiles to kids of Big Brothers Big Sisters

It was a day of fun and networking for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Their first fall festival was held at the Frank Chester Recreation Center Saturday. There were several events like a friendly game of tug of war and a bouncy house.

The organization says this event was also an effort to help between 80- 90 kids get a mentor who are currently on the waiting list for a mentor.

"I'm passionate about this because it keeps them engaged and keeps their hopes up for finding a Big Brother or Big Sister and that's what it's all about," said Jeremy Ackles, Volunteer Enrollment Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

"Our organization brought about 20 Air Force members from Fort Benning out here to day and their families as well to partner with the BBBS and a few other social programs for youth's in area,"said Kevin Laliberte, President of the Air Force Sergeants Association.

After the fall festival, kids were able to participate in a truck or treat. If you would like to volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can call (706)-327-3760.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.