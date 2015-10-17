College fair prepares students for their future education

It's never too early to prepare for your child's future in college, and it can make the process faster when it's time for them to make that big decision.

The second annual Chattahoochee Valley College Fair was held at Carver High School on Saturday. Two year and four year colleges and universities from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia were represented.

There were also sessions on financial aid and scholarships for parents to learn about the college experience.

"It's a priority. So I came to look around and be ready for the future," said R'Jewel Johnson, a Columbus High School student.

"As the students are deciding, parents need to help them make that decision. And when we look at information from the standpoint of a child, as to opposed to an adult it's kinda different," Carolyn Hugley, Georgia State Representative.

More than 100 students from local schools took advantage of the college fair. Muscogee County School Board member Pat Hugley- Green and State Representative Carolyn Hugley sponsored the event.

