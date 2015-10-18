Man held at gunpoint, car stolen at Columbus' CatWalk

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the lookout for a gunman who stole another man’s car at the CatWalk on North Veterans Parkway.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, called police shortly after midnight Sunday to report the incident.

He told police someone pointed a pistol at him and took his Chevrolet Malibu, iPhone and $250 in cash with a total value of $15,850.

The Malibu is a gray, 4-door, 2014 vehicle with a Virginia license plate #WYE5185. No one was injured.

The suspect was in an Acura TL light colored, possibly blue vehicle, according to the incident report. The report doesn't not indicate if another person drove off in the suspect's car.

If you know anything about this crime, call police at (706)-653-3400.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.