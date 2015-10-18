Columbus man shot on Saturday, suffers broken arm

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 23-year-old Columbus man is recovering after being shot Saturday night.

According to the police report, the victim was shot around 8:45 p.m. on 26th or 27th Street. He was driven to Midtown Medical Center by private vehicle. Police were called to the hospital about 15 minutes after the incident.

The victim had been shot in the arm and also suffered a broken arm.

No information was given on a possible suspect. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

