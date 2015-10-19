UPDATE: Home economics oven the reason for gas smell at Spencer HS

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Muscogee County School District Director of Communications Valerie Fuller, students and faculty have returned to class at Spencer High School following an evacuation due to a reported gas smell on Monday.

The all-clear was given before 11:30 a.m. It is unclear where the gas smell originated in the building.

Fuller explains the reason for the evacuation.

"It came from a gas stove inside of the home economics department where one of the eyes on the stove didn't actually light," Fuller said.

Fuller says no one was hurt during the scare and all safety precautions were taken at this time. Emergency responders were on the scene.

