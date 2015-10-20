Mother mourns death of her Northside High student

.Officials confirmed that Natalie Pegram, 17, was killed in an accident in the early hours of Oct. 17 in Fayetteville, TN.

The mother of a Columbus Northside High School student is speaking out after her daughter’s death and exemplifying resilience in the process.

Natalie Pegram, 17, was killed Saturday in Tennessee from a one-car accident. The car left the roadway and hit a wall. Four people were in the car, and two of them did not survive.

Pegram was a senior and an outstanding student. She served as the president of the Japanese club, performed in choir and loved cosplay.

“She was my best friend as well as my daughter, she was moving into that stage of becoming a young woman,” says Elizabeth Oakes Harmon, Pegram’s mother.

A prom dress will arrive in a few days, but Harmon says she will never get to see her daughter wear it.

“She was so beautiful inside and out,” said Harmon.

Natalie's mom plans to hold a celebration of life in Columbus since her funeral will be in Ohio, but says she needs someone to donate the space.

Pegram would have turned 18 on October 29, so they are hoping to hold the celebration in honor of her birthday.

Harmon says her daughter was diagnosed with Scoliosis at nine, and her strength and optimism while fighting the disease inspired those around her.

“My daughter was a survivor and I think she still is a survivor. She’s teaching me how to survive this,” said Harmon.

When police notified her about the accident she says she did not believe it was her daughter that was involved.

“Someone must have stolen her ID you’re in denial at first you don’t want to believe something like that can happen to your child,” Harmon said.

If you are interested in donating a space that can be used for Pegram’s celebration of life, email her mother jodyharmon74@yahoo.com.

